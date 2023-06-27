Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Stars F Evgenii Dadonov signs 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 19, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in game one of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
May 19, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in game one of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season

Watch
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Yesterday

Dadonov, 34, recorded 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 73 games split between the Montreal Canadiens and Stars last season. He added 10 points (four goals, six assists) and a plus-5 rating in 16 playoff games for Dallas

Advertisement

"Re-signing Evgenii was high on our priority list," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "He was a key player for us down the stretch, and he elevated his game on the big stage during the playoffs. We're happy to get a deal done that works for both sides.

Dadonov has totaled 298 points (131 goals, 167 assists) in 486 career games with the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Canadiens and Stars. He was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media