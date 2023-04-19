Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Stars F Joe Pavelski (concussion) ruled out for Game 2

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) lies on the ice after getting hit by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (not pictured) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) lies on the ice after getting hit by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (not pictured) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and will miss Game 2 against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, coach Peter DeBoer confirmed

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Yesterday

"I don't think that's a secret," DeBoer said Wednesday morning.

Pavelski was injured on a high hit by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in the second period of the Stars' 3-2 double-overtime loss in Monday's series opener

Advertisement

Pavelski had just gotten rid of the puck when he was checked hard by Dumba, and he hit his head and left shoulder on the ice upon his fall. He had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

Pavelski, 38, had an assist on the Stars' second goal in Game 1

He was the team's third-leading scorer in the regular season, playing all 82 games and logging 77 points. He scored 28 goals, including 13 on the power play.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

--Field Level Media