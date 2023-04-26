Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Stars F Joe Pavelski game-time decision for Game 6

By
Field Level Media
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stars forward Joe Pavelski will be a game-time decision on Friday for Game 6 of Dallas' first-round Western Conference playoff series with the Minnesota Wild

Pavelski has not played since April 17 after sustaining a concussion in the second period of Game 1 of the series, when the Stars fell 3-2 in double overtime. While being checked by Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, Wild forward Ryan Hartman's stick hit Pavelski in the face

The sequence sent Pavelski to the ground, where he hit his head on the ice. Dallas forward Mason Marchment and a team trainer helped Pavelski off the ice, and he was put into concussion protocol two days later.

"I haven't seen him today but getting better every day," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Wednesday

Dallas did not take the ice on Wednesday, but DeBoer expects Pavelski to practice Thursday. The Stars currently hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, which Dallas has a chance to clinch in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday

Pavelski, 38, supplied an assist in Game 1 of the series. He recorded 77 points (28 goals, 49 assists) while playing all 82 games of the regular season.

--Field Level Media