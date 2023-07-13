Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Stars re-sign F Ty Dellandrea to one-year deal

Field Level Media
May 19, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in game one of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars re-signed restricted free agent Ty Dellandrea to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Thursday

The 22-year-old forward tallied 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) while playing all 82 games in 2022-23.

Dellandrea added three goals in 15 playoff games as the Stars advanced to the Western Conference finals

"Ty's become one of our most dependable two-way forwards," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His versatility allows him to play up and down the lineup, and he proved in the playoffs his ability to take his game to another level. He's a heart-and-soul type of player, and we're happy to have him under contract for the upcoming season.

The Stars' first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2018, Dellandrea has 33 points (12 games, 21 assists) in 109 NHL games

--Field Level Media