Subscribe
MLB

Start time for Sunday's Guardians-Cubs game pushed back

By
Field Level Media
Jun 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A tarp sits on the field. The game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates is delayed due to rain at Wrigley Field.
Image: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and host Cubs has been pushed back to 5:05 p.m. ET due to rain in the Chicago area

With showers and thunderstorms predicted in the area throughout the morning, officials announced Sunday morning that the game would be moved from its originally scheduled start of 2:20 p.m.

The Guardians and Cubs weathered a two-hour, 45-minute delay prior to the start of Saturday's game because of rain at Wrigley Field. Cleveland posted a 6-0 win over Chicago to even the three-game series at one win apiece

--Field Level Media