Start time for Sunday's Guardians-Cubs game pushed back

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and host Cubs has been pushed back to 5:05 p.m. ET due to rain in the Chicago area
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
With showers and thunderstorms predicted in the area throughout the morning, officials announced Sunday morning that the game would be moved from its originally scheduled start of 2:20 p.m.
Advertisement
The Guardians and Cubs weathered a two-hour, 45-minute delay prior to the start of Saturday's game because of rain at Wrigley Field. Cleveland posted a 6-0 win over Chicago to even the three-game series at one win apiece
--Field Level Media