Steelers DT Cameron Heyward, WR Diontae Johnson hurt in opener

Field Level Media
Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) warms up on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers standout defensive tackle Cameron Heyward exited Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury.

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (elbow) also suffered injuries. Pittsburgh later said Johnson won't return.

Heyward initially left the game with the ailing groin before returning in the second quarter. But he injured it again and slowly limped off the field with 5:08 left in the first half.

Pittsburgh formally ruled out the six-time Pro Bowler in the third quarter.

Johnson injured his right hamstring after making a 26-yard reception with 13:50 left in the third period. He immediately grabbed for the hamstring after being tackled. Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards.

Leal was injured in the first half. He had two tackles.

—Field Level Media