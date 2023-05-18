Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Thursday that the team is finalizing a contract extension with primary backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky

Khan made the comments during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It will be done here shortly," Khan said.

An extension will save the Steelers $5.536 million against the salary cap in 2023, according to Over The Cap

Advertisement

Trubisky, 28, was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 draft. He went 2-3 as the starter for the Steelers in 2022, appearing in seven games overall

Trubisky is 31-24 in his six-year career, appearing in 64 games overall with the Bears (2017-20), Buffalo Bills (2021) and Steelers. He has thrown for 11,904 yards and 68 career touchdowns against 43 interceptions

Advertisement

Kenny Pickett is the starter and the Steelers also have Mason Rudolph on the QB depth chart. They also signed Tanner Morgan as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota on April 30

--Field Level Media