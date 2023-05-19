Linebacker T.J. Watt gave Pittsburgh Steelers fans a scare on social media after posting video of his dangerous-looking dip in the swimming pool

Watt was attempting to clean his pool when he slipped off the edge and found himself briefly immersed in the water on Thursday. The five-time Pro Bowl selection quickly popped to his feet without incident, and took to social media to reveal that he's perfectly fine.

Advertisement

"Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous... don't try at home.. (I am completely ok)," Watt wrote.

Advertisement

J.J. Watt was quick to give his younger brother the business on social media.

"This is the most 'TJ' video I've ever seen in my entire life," he wrote. "(at least this explains why you were late to clean mine today)"

Advertisement

--Field Level Media