Steelers lose standout DT Cam Heyward (groin)

The Pittsburgh Steelers were beaten up in Pittsburgh by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and, on Monday, received more bad news: They will be without standout defensive lineman Cam Heyward for multiple weeks due to a groin injury.

Heyward, 34, is likely going on the injured list, according to NFL Network, and surgery is a possibility.

Advertisement

Heyward, hurt during the second quarter on Sunday, returned for one play but apparently aggravated the injury and had to be assisted from the field.

Isaiahh Loudermilk or Keeanu Benton could be tasked with the responsibility of replacing Heyward in the starting lineup.

Advertisement Advertisement

A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl player, Heyward was a first-round draft pick (31st overall) of the Steelers in 2011 out of Ohio State. He has played in 184 NFL games (149 starts).

Heyward, a Pittsburgh native, has missed only two games since the beginning of the 2017 season.

Advertisement

- Field Level Media