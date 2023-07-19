Steelers, OLB Alex Highsmith agree to 4-year, $68M extension

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday

"This organization, it's the history. Everyone here, it's a top-notch organization. It's an amazing place to play," Highsmith said in a team-issued release. "I love playing on this defense. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about it. I am so thankful to (team president) Mr. (Art) Rooney, (general manager) Omar (Khan) for allowing me to be here for another four years. I am ready to get after it and get to work."

Multiple reports pegged the value of the extension at $68 million, which would push Highsmith into the top 10 for annual pay among pass rushers.

Highsmith posted a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2022 and was entering the final season of his four-year, $4.499 million rookie contract prior to the extension.

Highsmith, 25, tied for the NFL lead with five forced fumbles last season and has 22.5 career sacks.

ESPN reported Highsmith receives $38 million guaranteed in the first two years of the deal.

A third-round pick in 2020, Highsmith has 38 starts in 49 career games.

--Field Level Media