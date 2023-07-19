Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Steelers, OLB Alex Highsmith agree to 4-year, $68M extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith (56) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Week 10
Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith (56) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints Andy Dalton (14) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Week 10
Image: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday

Watch
Transformers' Cristo Fernandez wishes he was 90s MJ just to party with Rodman | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
July 12, 2023
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

"This organization, it's the history. Everyone here, it's a top-notch organization. It's an amazing place to play," Highsmith said in a team-issued release. "I love playing on this defense. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about it. I am so thankful to (team president) Mr. (Art) Rooney, (general manager) Omar (Khan) for allowing me to be here for another four years. I am ready to get after it and get to work."

Advertisement

Multiple reports pegged the value of the extension at $68 million, which would push Highsmith into the top 10 for annual pay among pass rushers.

Highsmith posted a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2022 and was entering the final season of his four-year, $4.499 million rookie contract prior to the extension.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Highsmith, 25, tied for the NFL lead with five forced fumbles last season and has 22.5 career sacks.

ESPN reported Highsmith receives $38 million guaranteed in the first two years of the deal.

A third-round pick in 2020, Highsmith has 38 starts in 49 career games.

--Field Level Media