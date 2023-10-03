NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) will return to practice

By
Field Level Media
Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is injured as he is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) in the second half at NRG Stadium.
Image: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a bone bruise but will participate in practice on Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin said.

Tomlin confirmed reports that a left knee injury Pickett sustained during a third-quarter sack in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans was a bone bruise in his Tuesday news conference.

"Kenny is scheduled for some level of participation tomorrow and then proceed from there — obviously his functionality and comfort being the guide," Tomlin said. He added that he will judge Pickett's "quality of work" before deciding if he will play Sunday in an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

If he sits out Sunday against the Ravens (3-1), Pickett would have another week to recover. The Steelers (2-2) have a Week 6 bye before playing at the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 22.

Mitch Trubisky likely would start if Pickett is unavailable.

Tomlin also discussed the state of the Steelers' offense, which has scored just 62 points over the first four games. Pickett, in his second season as the Pittsburgh starter, has thrown for 803 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite calls from fans to dismiss offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Tomlin said "at this juncture," he has no plans to change coordinators or play callers.

—Field Level Media