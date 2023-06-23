Steelers sign 1st-round pick OT Broderick Jones

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones signed his four-year rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday

All contracts involving first-round selections include a fifth-year team option.

The Steelers traded up from the 17th slot to select Jones with the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

Jones was named an All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection after starting every game with Georgia last season.

"He is an extremely talented guy," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting

"I was in Athens (Ga.) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guy's name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold."

Jones said his time with the two-time national champion Bulldogs has prepared him to play in the NFL.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best. Nobody plays as physical as (Georgia). Nobody was running the ball like us. Nobody was taking shots down the field like us," he said. "You've just got to be able to play dominant. You've got to play physical. You've got to play tough. You've got to thug it out at the end of the day. That's the only way you go in."

Also on Friday, the Steelers signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin to a contract

Benton is one of the Steelers' two second-round picks, with the other -- cornerback Joey Porter Jr. -- being the lone member of the team's draft class yet to sign

--Field Level Media