Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Steelers sign S Keanu Neal, NT Breiden Fehoko

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 18, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Dec 18, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of safety Keanu Neal and three other players on Tuesday

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Yesterday
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

Neal inked a two-year contract and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko landed a one-year deal.

Advertisement

The team also re-signed safety Damontae Kazee for two years and tight end Zach Gentry for one year.

Neal, 27, recorded 63 tackles and one interception in 17 games (eight starts) with Tampa Bay last season.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A first-round pick by Atlanta in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Neal has 473 tackles, three interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 80 games (61 starts) with the Falcons (2016-20), Dallas Cowboys (2021) and Buccaneers.

Fehoko, 26, appeared in 19 games (four starts) with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-22 and made 36 tackles.

Advertisement

Kazee, 29, has 271 tackles, 14 picks and seven forced fumbles in 78 games (53 starts) with the Falcons (2017-20), Cowboys (2021) and Steelers

Gentry, 26, has 39 catches for 303 yards in 40 games (26 starts) since being drafted in the fifth round by Pittsburgh in 2019.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media