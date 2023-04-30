Stephen Curry scores Game 7-record 50 as Warriors eliminate Kings

Stephen Curry set a Game 7 scoring record with 50 points and the Golden State Warriors kept their championship-repeat dreams alive with a 120-100 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon

By virtue of their 19th consecutive playoff-series triumph over Western Conference competition, the sixth-seeded Warriors not only earned the right to take on the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, but also have the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven. The series is set to tip off Tuesday in San Francisco

The third-seeded Kings, who were making their first postseason appearance in 17 years, had the home-court edge over the Warriors, but Golden State won Games 5 and 7 at Sacramento after two earlier home victories to advance

Riding 16 points from Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento led 58-56 at halftime before Golden State flashed its championship form over the final 24 minutes.

It began with a 35-23 third-quarter edge fueled by Curry's 14 points and Klay Thompson's nine. It also included a 22-9 advantage in rebounds in the period.

Down 10 entering the final quarter, the Kings mounted no charge, missing their first five shots and mixing in a turnover. By the time De'Aaron Fox ended a 3:37 Sacramento drought, the Golden State lead had expanded to 14 as time slipped away

Curry's 50 points were three more than he'd ever scored in a playoff game, and two more than the 48 Kevin Durant put up against the Milwaukee Bucks in a Brooklyn Nets Game 7 loss in the 2021 Eastern semifinals. Curry shot 20-for-38 overall and 7-for-18 on 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 points. Thompson scored 16 in a 4-for-19 shooting effort, and Kevon Looney had 11 points and 21 rebounds.

Looney did most of his damage on the offensive glass, with 10 of his 21 boards coming off teammates' misses. Golden State outrebounded the hosts 55-49 overall and 18-14 at the offensive end.

Returning to the starting lineup, Draymond Green chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, two steals and a game-high eight assists.

Making 10 of his 16 shots, Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points to complement eight rebounds and a team-high seven assists

Fox had 16 points on a 5-for-19 shooting afternoon, reserves Terence Davis and Malik Monk 14 apiece and Keegan Murray 10 for Sacramento, which shot just 12-for-47 from 3-point range, getting outscored 45-36 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Huerter grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go with seven points and two blocks.

--Field Level Media