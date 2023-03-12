Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Stephen Curry's late burst rallies Warriors past Bucks in OT

By
Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Image: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed 108-100 with 2:05 remaining after a 3-pointer by the Bucks' Joe Ingles.

After he almost single-handedly forced the overtime, he sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and 3-pointers of his own, giving Golden State it wouldn't relinquish.

Curry later iced Golden State's seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Thompson finished with 22 points, Donte DiVincenzo 20 and JaMychal Green a season-best 18 for the Warriors, who salvaged a split with the Eastern Conference's top team in their two-game season series.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton had 19 points apiece in a balanced attack for Milwaukee, which was seeking its third straight win since Giannis Antetokounmpo left the lineup with a sore right hand.

Despite being down by as many as 13 in the third quarter, Milwaukee appeared headed to a 10th straight road win before the wild finish to regulation. It began when Curry buried two 3-pointers and a driving layup in a personal eight-point flurry that drew Golden State even at 109-all with 45.1 seconds to go.

Jrue Holiday put Milwaukee back in position for a regulation win with a 28-footer with 31.1 seconds left, but Curry then came through again, this time on a 3-pointer with 19.0 seconds left that tied the game at 111-all.

Curry, who had just seven points at halftime and was just 1-for-5 on 3-pointers, finished 13-for-27 overall from the field and 6-for-15 on threes.

Both teams made more than 20 threes, with Golden State going 23-for-55 and the Bucks 21-for-51.

Jordan Poole added 13 points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney chipped in with a game-high 15 rebounds and five steals to go with seven points, and Draymond Green with 13 rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Seven Bucks, including all five starters, scored in double figures. Holiday had 18 to go with nine rebounds and a team-high eight assists, Bobby Portis 15 to complete a double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds, Ingles 15, Jevon Carter 13 and Grayson Allen 12.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA