Streaking Orioles surge past Tigers

Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run seventh and the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Thursday night

Joey Ortiz drove in three runs for the Orioles, who have won nine of their last 10 games. Bryan Baker (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief to get the win and Felix Bautista survived a shaky ninth to get his sixth save

Eric Haase had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Detroit.

Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Detroit starter Joey Wentz allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Detroit pushed across a run in the second. Haase singled and Miguel Cabrera reached on a fielder's choice. After a wild pitch, Akil Baddoo walked to load the bases. Haase scored on Jonathan Schoop's double-play grounder.

The Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 with two runs in the third. Nick Maton drew a two-out walk and Kerry Carpenter doubled, putting runners in scoring position. Haase then smacked a single to left, bringing in both runners

Baltimore cut the Tigers' lead to 3-2 in the fifth. Jorge Mateo singled and Adam Frazier walked. They pulled off a double steal before Ortiz singled to right, bringing in both runners

Detroit loaded the bases against Cionel Perez in the bottom of the sixth inning on a hit by pitch and two walks. Baker came in and retired Spencer Torkelson on a short fly ball. Baker then walked Maton to force in a run before he struck out the next batter.

Baltimore took a 7-4 lead in the seventh against Chasen Shreve (1-2). Frazier singled and Ryan McKenna doubled to get the rally started. Ortiz brought in Frazier with a sacrifice fly and Cedric Mullins tripled to knock in McKenna.

Adley Rutschman's sacrifice fly scored Mullins with the go-ahead run. After a walk to Ryan Mountcastle, Santander smashed his homer over the outfield wall in left-center.

Bautista walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth. He then struck out Schoop and Jake Rogers to end the game.

--Field Level Media