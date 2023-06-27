Struggling Jays RHP Alek Manoah allows 11 ER in rookie-ball start

In his first start since the Toronto Blue Jays sent him to the minor leagues, Alek Manoah gave up 11 earned runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Florida Complex League Yankees on Tuesday

Manoah allowed a pair of home runs and two walks while striking out three against a lineup of mostly teenage prospects. Six of the 11 runs were allowed in the third, and he was replaced before he could get the final out.

The Blue Jays optioned Manoah, 25, to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 6 after a disastrous start to his third major league season. Toronto made that decision one day after Manoah was chased one out into a start against the Houston Astros, having given up six runs on seven hits

Manoah is less than a year removed from being named an All-Star in 2022 in just his second season in the majors. He finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts over 31 starts last season.

Manoah was 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in his first 13 starts for Toronto this season. His 42 walks still match the AL lead despite not appearing in an MLB game for three weeks.

