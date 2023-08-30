Sun bring balanced scoring into home clash vs. Mercury

The Connecticut Sun have played just fine this season without a bona fide go-to scorer.

The variety of offensive contributors at Connecticut's disposal keeps its options open if one player is struggling; seven different players have been the Sun's top scorer in a game this season.

Connecticut's balanced attack has helped the Sun build the third-best record in the WNBA, though they've yet to solve the league's worst team, the Phoenix Mercury.

Connecticut has one more chance to defeat Phoenix when the teams meet on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn., to close out the three-game season series.

The Sun (24-11) showcased their signature offensive approach to churn out an 83-68 win over the visiting Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. All-Stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner scored 17 and 12 points, respectively, and Bonner moved into seventh on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Rebecca Allen added 14 points, Natisha Hiedeman notched 12 and Tiffany Hayes produced 11 to mark the ninth time that at least five Connecticut players scored in double figures in the same game.

"I mean, that's what we're gonna have to do, having multiple players in double figures, we shared the basketball," Sun coach Stephanie White said on Sunday, per the CT Insider.

The Mercury (9-26) will have to overcome one of their most persistent struggles in 2023 to sweep the Sun. Phoenix is a WNBA-worst 1-16 on the road, and all but three of those setbacks were decided by at least 10 points.

Interim coach Nikki Blue's squad fell behind 21-2 in the first quarter on the road against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday and never threatened a comeback in its 94-76 loss.

WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi finished with zero points for just the sixth time in 529 career games, shooting 0-for-5 from the field before a toe injury kept her out for the second half.

Sug Sutton led the Mercury with 20 points off the bench, while starters Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson each tallied 16.

"She's been the energy player for us," Sutton said of Jefferson, who added nine assists. "So I'm just following behind her and just trying to match her energy."

Phoenix beat Connecticut 72-66 on July 18 and 90-84 on Aug. 10. Thursday marks this season's only meeting at Connecticut for the Mercury.

—Field Level Media