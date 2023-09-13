Sun cruise past Lynx in postseason opener

DeWanna Bonner produced 17 points and 15 rebounds and the third-seeded Connecticut Sun put on an offensive clinic to beat the sixth-seeded Minnesota Lynx 90-60 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday in Uncasville, Conn.

The Sun had 28 assists on 33 made field goals and set a playoff franchise record with 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts. A 21-3 Connecticut run during the second quarter made the difference.

Advertisement

It was the largest margin of victory in Sun playoff history, and Connecticut can close out the best-of-three series with one more win. The Sun will host Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut's Rebecca Allen shot 5-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Tiffany Hayes added 14 points, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and Alyssa Thomas tallied 15 points, 10 assists and five steals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tyasha Harris had 12 points off the bench for the Sun, going 3-for-3 from long distance.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Napheesa Collier had 14 for the Lynx, who shot just 21-for-60 overall (35 percent) and lost 19 turnovers that turned into 30 Sun points. Guard Lindsay Allen and forward Jessica Shepard missed the game due to injuries.

Advertisement

Hayes made two early 3-pointers to help the Sun establish a 14-5 lead. McBride scored the Lynx's final nine points of the first frame, her driving floater with two seconds left trimming the margin to 18-16 after one quarter.

The Lynx took their first lead at 22-20 by starting the second quarter 6-for-6 on free throws as a team. However, Harris' consecutive 3-pointers 49 seconds apart launched the Sun's 21-3 run. DiJonai Carrington scored seven straight points in that stretch.

Advertisement

Allen's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left gave the Sun a 46-32 halftime advantage. Connecticut went 5-for-6 from the arc as a team in the second quarter alone.

Hayes buried a triple and Bonner fed Thomas in transition to give Connecticut its first 20-point lead, 56-36, at the 7:05 mark of the third quarter. The Sun led 69-52 after three.

Advertisement

The result already in hand, Connecticut ran off 17 straight points during the fourth quarter, featuring three 3-pointers from Allen. Minnesota went scoreless for 7:12 until Diamond Miller made a triple with six seconds left. The Lynx managed just eight points in the final period.

—Field Level Media