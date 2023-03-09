Suns F Kevin Durant (ankle) out vs. Thunder

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kevin Durant will have to wait a little bit longer to make his home debut with his new team, as the star forward will miss the Phoenix Suns' Wednesday game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle injury.

Durant slipped on the court during his pregame warmup routine while going up for a layup. He appeared to roll his left ankle but got up and finished his on-court work.

Torrey Craig will take over in the Suns' starting lineup.

Durant, 34, was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9 while he was sidelined due to a knee injury. He returned to action on March 1 and has played three games for Phoenix, posting averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 69 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

In 42 games (all starts) with the Suns and Nets this season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Craig, 32, was averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 62 games (49 starts) this season entering the Wednesday game.

The Suns' next game is Saturday against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

--Field Level Media