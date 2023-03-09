Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Suns F Kevin Durant (ankle) out vs. Thunder

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant will have to wait a little bit longer to make his home debut with his new team, as the star forward will miss the Phoenix Suns' Wednesday game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle injury.

Watch
You're friggin' nuts! | Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on how to have a successful sports bar
Yesterday
Will the Farrelly Brothers ever work together again? | Bobby Farrelly responds
Tuesday 12:56PM

Durant slipped on the court during his pregame warmup routine while going up for a layup. He appeared to roll his left ankle but got up and finished his on-court work.

Torrey Craig will take over in the Suns' starting lineup.

Durant, 34, was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9 while he was sidelined due to a knee injury. He returned to action on March 1 and has played three games for Phoenix, posting averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 69 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Advertisement

In 42 games (all starts) with the Suns and Nets this season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Craig, 32, was averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 62 games (49 starts) this season entering the Wednesday game.

G/O Media may get a commission
Infrared Sauna Blanket
20% off
Infrared Sauna Blanket

Sweat it out.
Ominous aura? You bet. But this sauna blanket helps your muscles recover better.

Advertisement

The Suns' next game is Saturday against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA