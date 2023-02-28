Suns' Kevin Durant to make team debut Wednesday

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Phoenix Suns confirmed in-season trade acquisition Kevin Durant will make his team debut at the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

The Suns announced their decision over social media on Tuesday.

"It's been a long time. I was having fun out there before I got injured, so looking forward to going out there and picking up where I left off," Durant told reporters Tuesday. "I know it ain't gonna be that smooth. I know it's gonna take me some time to get used to everything early on, but as far as just having fun and just getting lost in the game, I'm looking forward to doing that again."

Advertisement

Durant has not played since spraining his MCL on Jan. 8 while still a member of the Brooklyn Nets, who dealt the former NBA MVP and 13-time All-Star to Phoenix at the trade deadline.

The Suns added Durant to a squad that sits at 33-29, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Durant, 34, is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 39 games this season.

--Field Level Media