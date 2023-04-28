Suns, Mercury to leave cable for over-the-air TV

Add the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury to those who have cut the cord when it comes to cable television

Mat Ishbia, the new owner of both franchises, announced Friday that his teams will move to free over-the-air television throughout multiple markets in Arizona, while also broadcasting games on a new streaming platform.

Advertisement

The move comes as the teams' contract with Bally Sports Arizona expired after 20 years. Bally Sports' parent company, Diamond Sports Group, filed for bankruptcy in March.

"We're going to have more fans than ever before," said Ishbia, who purchased the teams in February. "We're going to have more people who will have eyeballs on Devin Booker and Deandre (Ayton) and Kevin Durant, Chris (Paul) and cheer the team on. And more people buying merchandise because they're bigger fans."

Save 33% $300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon Make your patio the place to be

This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now. Buy for $600 at Amazon Advertisement

While the Suns hope to more than triple available households in the state to 2.8 million, they are expected to take a financial hit when it comes to rights fees. Games are expected to be carried on over-the-air networks in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff using an in-house production team

"We're not focusing on money. We're focusing on winning, success and taking care of fans, taking care of the community," Ishbia said. "What happens is you always end up making money. It always works out."

Advertisement

According to ESPN, Diamond Sports Group is objecting to the move as a violation of the bankruptcy process.

"This is an improper effort by the Suns to change their broadcasting partner without permitting Diamond to exercise our contractual rights," Diamond Sports Group said in a release

Advertisement

--Field Level Media