Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Suns, Mercury to leave cable for over-the-air TV

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A TV cameraman records Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A TV cameraman records Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Add the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury to those who have cut the cord when it comes to cable television

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

Mat Ishbia, the new owner of both franchises, announced Friday that his teams will move to free over-the-air television throughout multiple markets in Arizona, while also broadcasting games on a new streaming platform.

Advertisement

The move comes as the teams' contract with Bally Sports Arizona expired after 20 years. Bally Sports' parent company, Diamond Sports Group, filed for bankruptcy in March.

"We're going to have more fans than ever before," said Ishbia, who purchased the teams in February. "We're going to have more people who will have eyeballs on Devin Booker and Deandre (Ayton) and Kevin Durant, Chris (Paul) and cheer the team on. And more people buying merchandise because they're bigger fans."

$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon
Save 33%
$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon

Make your patio the place to be
This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

While the Suns hope to more than triple available households in the state to 2.8 million, they are expected to take a financial hit when it comes to rights fees. Games are expected to be carried on over-the-air networks in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff using an in-house production team

"We're not focusing on money. We're focusing on winning, success and taking care of fans, taking care of the community," Ishbia said. "What happens is you always end up making money. It always works out."

Advertisement

According to ESPN, Diamond Sports Group is objecting to the move as a violation of the bankruptcy process.

"This is an improper effort by the Suns to change their broadcasting partner without permitting Diamond to exercise our contractual rights," Diamond Sports Group said in a release

Advertisement

--Field Level Media