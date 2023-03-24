Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Suns' Monty Williams fined $20K for ripping referees

Field Level Media
Jan 19, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams (right) alongside NBA referee Kevin Cutler against the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams $20,000 on Friday for public criticism of the officiating in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angels Lakers.

Williams was upset after the 122-111 setback because the host Lakers attempted 46 free throws to the Suns' 20. Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 36-15 at the foul line.

"Where do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team?" Williams said during the postgame press conference. "That's just not right. I don't care how you slice it. It is happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting, and we're not getting the same call, and I'm tired of it. It's old. ... I'm over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn't matter what team it is."

It was the fifth loss in six games for the Suns (38-34), who return to action on Friday night at Sacramento. Phoenix currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference, five games behind the third-place Kings with 10 games to play.

--Field Level Media