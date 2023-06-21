Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans, a starter on the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl XL-winning team, died at 46 on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Steelers confirmed Haggans' death to the local Tribune-Review on Wednesday. No cause of death has been released.

The Steelers selected Haggans, a California native, in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers (2000-07), Arizona Cardinals (2008-11) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

For the Steelers, he played in 107 games (61) starts, recording 332 tackles and 32.5 sacks. He added 12 forced fumbles, three recoveries and an interception.

In 56 games (43 starts) in Arizona, he made 186 tackles and added 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and two recoveries.

In limited opportunities with the 49ers. Haggans had two tackles in nine games.

Against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2006, Haggans sacked quarterback Matt Hasselback and added five solo tackles in the 21-10 Pittsburgh win.

--Field Level Media