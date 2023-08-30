Swiss qualifier, 21, stuns No. 7 Stefano Tsitsipas at U.S. Open

Qualifier Dominic Stricker, a 21-year-old Swiss player ranked No. 128 in the world, rallied from a set down to knock off seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday in a four-hour match at the U.S. Open in New York.

Stricker advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3 marathon win over Tsitsipas in four hours and four minutes.

Advertisement

Stricker survived 22 aces by Tsitsipas. He converted 6 of 13 break point opportunities, stroked 79 winners against 40 unforced errors.

"I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now," Stricker said. "I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Such a great day for me, such a great win," Stricker added. "It gives me a lot of confidence and I think it is great to see from my team. We are working hard everyday and it is so great to do that."

Tsitsipas lost despite winning 81 percent of his first serves. He posted 71 winners against 42 unforced errors, including six double faults.

Advertisement

Stricker awaits the winner of No. 28 Christopher Eubanks and Benjamin Bonzi in the third round.

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles in one hour and 59 minutes.

Advertisement

No. 32 Laslo Djere of Serbia made quick work of Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 to advance.

Also, Croatian Borna Gojo defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in second-round action.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media