Tanner Bibee's 7 innings lead Guardians' shutout of Phils

Tanner Bibee threw seven shutout innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 win against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday night

Bibee (6-2) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Enyel De Los Santos pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Emmanuel Clase retired the top of the order in the ninth to record his 27th save.

Jose Ramirez drove in the lone run for the Guardians, who have won four of five, including 6-5 in Friday's series opener, to get back to .500

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (7-5) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one

Philadelphia has lost four in a row.

Wheeler had retired 12 in a row before Amed Rosario singled with two outs in the sixth.

Ramirez then lifted a high fly toward shallow right, and second baseman Bryson Stott, right fielder Nick Castellanos and center fielder Brandon Marsh converged on the ball.

Stott appeared to back off at the last instant and Castellanos was unable to close enough ground to get under the ball, allowing Rosario to score from first and give Cleveland the lead.

Another soft single to left-center field by Josh Naylor put runners on the corners. After a mound visit, Wheeler stayed in the game and got Josh Bell to line out to right and end the inning.

Bibee, who has won four straight decisions, gave up a one-out single in the first, hit a batter to lead off the second and walked a batter to lead off the third, but escaped any further trouble each time.

He retired eight in a row before giving up a leadoff double to Edmundo Sosa in the sixth. Sosa moved to third on a fly out by Kyle Schwarber, but Bibee struck out Trea Turner and Castellanos to escape the threat.

--Field Level Media