Taylor Lewan sues Dr. James Andrews for malpractice

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan filed a malpractice lawsuit against world-renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrew, claiming he and his associate botched Lewan's ACL repair surgery in 2020

Multiple media outlets obtained copies of the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Escambia County, Fla. Lewan confirmed the lawsuit Tuesday on his podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys."

Advertisement

Lewan claims that Andrews and Dr. Benjamin Sherman left the three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle with "severe and permanent" damage in his right knee.

Specifically, Lewan claims that Andrews failed to create "proper tunnel position" and damaged the cartilage. In all, Lewan is suing for 12 counts of malpractice against Andrew and Sherman as well as Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group along with the Andrews Institute.

"I'm in an unfortunate circumstance where I have had to file a lawsuit against the people and entities that are involved in my surgery from October of 2020," Lewan said on his podcast. "Fans that have followed my career, seeing those years before the ACL surgery and obviously after the ACL surgery, kind of wondering, ‘What the hell is happening with Lewan?' "

Lewan, 31, was released by the Titans with a "failed physical" designation in February after missing most of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, his second in three seasons. He has played only 20 games since the start of the 2020 campaign

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Andrews Institute declined to comment on patients and pending litigation.

A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, Lewan has started 100 of 105 games he's played in - all with the Titans - since being selected No. 11 overall in the 2014 draft

Advertisement

--Field Level Media