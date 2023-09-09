TCU bounces back with big win over Nicholls

Chandler Morris passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as TCU rebounded from an opening-week loss with a 41-6 win over FCS Nicholls on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Morris hit on 26 of his 30 throws and also rushed for 63 yards. Warren Thompson amassed 92 yards on eight catches for the Horned Frogs (1-1), who outgained the Colonels 442-263, forced two turnovers and had receptions from 13 different receivers.

Advertisement

The Horned Frogs have not lost to an FCS opponent since 2001 and have just two FCS losses in program history.

Pat McQuaide had 177 yards and an interception on 17-for-36 passing and Neno Lemay hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards for Nicholls (0-2), which plays in the Southland Conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Horned Frogs' defense produced the game's first points as Trent Battle blocked a Nicholls punt that was returned 24 yards for a touchdown at the 10:34 mark of the first quarter.

Morris rumbled 32 yards up the middle of the field for a touchdown and a 14-0 TCU lead with one minute to play in the first quarter. The Horned Frogs added to their advantage on Morris' 14-yard TD pass to Jaylon Robinson at the 10:43 mark of the second.

Advertisement

The teams traded field goals over the final 31 seconds of the second quarter, with the Colonels' Gavin Lasseigne converting from 40 yards out and the Horned Frogs' Griffin Kell booting a career-best 57-yarder on the first half's final snap to give TCU a 24-3 lead at the break.

TCU outgained Nicholls 256-145 in the half but lost a fumble over a dominating first 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The Colonels cut into their deficit with a 47-yard field goal by Lasseigne with 2:51 to play in the third quarter.

TCU padded its lead in the fourth quarter when Chandler hit JoJo Earle for a 4-yard TD pass with 10:15 to play and Kell kicked a 42-yard field goal with 6:31 remaining. Horned Frogs backup quarterback Josh Hoover then passed to speedster Jordyn Bailey for a 34-yard scoring strike with 48 seconds left for the game's final points.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media