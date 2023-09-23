NCAA

TCU takes over in second half to finish off SMU

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Trey Sanders (2) attempts to leap over SMU Mustangs safety Cale Sanders Jr. (22) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Chandler Morris passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a score and TCU dominated the third quarter to defeat SMU 34-17 on Saturday afternoon at Fort Worth, Texas.

Morris hit on 23 of his 32 throws in leading the Horned Frogs (3-1) to their third straight victory after a season-opening loss at home to Colorado. Eleven players caught passes for TCU, which improved to 53-42-7 all-time over SMU in a 102-game series that began in 1915.

No future games are scheduled between the rivals, bringing a pause to the Battle for the Iron Skillet.

SMU (2-2) got 258 yards passing from Preston Stone and 73 yards and a TD rushing from Camar Wheaton the loss. The Mustangs committed two turnovers, both second-half interceptions by Stone.

The Mustangs opened the game with a 14-play, 69-yard drive that netted a 24-yard Collin Rogers field goal and a 3-0 lead. TCU answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Jared Wiley with 16 seconds to play in the first quarter to go up 7-3.

Morris and Wiley connected again for a 14-3 lead, this time on 2-yard pass at the end of a 10-play, 68-yard drive midway through the second quarter. SMU responded with a 1-yard TD run by Wheaton with 2: 54 remaining in the half to cash in a 75-yard drive and cut its deficit to 14-10.

The Horned Frogs began the third quarter with a 12-play, 58-yard march that culminated in a 35-yard field goal by Griffin Kell that pushed their lead to 17-10. Kell booted another, this one from 24 yards away, with 6:14 remaining in the quarter to make it 20-10.

Bailey then ripped off a 24-yard TD run with 1:54 to play in the third to take a commanding 27-10 lead. SMU cut into that advantage via a 1-yard touchdown run from Tyler Lavine with 1:47 remaining in the game before Morris hit Chase Curtis with a 36-yard TD throw with 1:18 left.

—Field Level Media