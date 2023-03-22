TE Foster Moreau reveals cancer battle upcoming

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau will be stepping away from football after announcing Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects part of the immune system.

Moreau recently visited with the New Orleans Saints, whose medical team discovered the disease.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau said in a tweet. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

"I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance."

Moreau, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who extended their support in the wake of the news.

"Your Raider family is with you, Foster," the team said in response to Moreau's tweet about his diagnosis.

Moreau recorded 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) with Las Vegas last season. In 61 career games (34 starts), Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

The Raiders drafted Moreau in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2019 draft out of LSU.

--Field Level Media