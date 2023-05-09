Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

TE Tyler Kroft signs with Dolphins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (81) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (81) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Tyler Kroft agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, his agent announced Tuesday on Twitter

Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What sport would Jesus play? | Rainn Wilson
Yesterday
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Kroft spent four seasons (2015-2018) with the Bengals before stints with the Buffalo Bills (2019-20), New York Jets (2021) and San Francisco 49ers (2022).

Advertisement

Kroft, 30, has 105 catches for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns over 92 career games (52 starts).

Kroft caught just four passes for 57 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games (four starts) for the 49ers last season.

54 Can Backpack Cooler
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler

Literal genius
This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media