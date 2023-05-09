TE Tyler Kroft signs with Dolphins

Tight end Tyler Kroft agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, his agent announced Tuesday on Twitter

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Kroft spent four seasons (2015-2018) with the Bengals before stints with the Buffalo Bills (2019-20), New York Jets (2021) and San Francisco 49ers (2022).

Kroft, 30, has 105 catches for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns over 92 career games (52 starts).

Kroft caught just four passes for 57 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games (four starts) for the 49ers last season.

--Field Level Media