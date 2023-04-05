Teoscar Hernandez, AJ Pollock homer twice as M's blast Angels

Teoscar Hernandez and AJ Pollock each hit two home runs and Luis Castillo pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night

Seattle snapped a four-game skid and put an end to the Angels' three-game winning streak

Castillo (1-0) hasn't allowed a run in two starts this season. He went six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Opening Day -- a game the Mariners won 3-0

On Tuesday, the right-hander allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six.

Hernandez, acquired in an offseason trade with Toronto, hit a solo homer to center field leading off the fourth inning against Angels lefty Jose Suarez (0-1). Hernandez added a three-run blast to left-center off Suarez with one out in the fifth to extend Seattle's lead to 6-0

Pollock, signed as a free agent in the offseason, lined a two-run homer to left-center later in the fifth to cap a five-run inning. He added a two-run shot in the seventh. Both homers came off Jaime Barria.

Suarez, making his season debut, allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He didn't walk a batter and fanned four.

Seattle scored in the bottom of the first inning as Julio Rodriguez led off with a double, took third on a throwing error by third baseman Luis Rengifo and scored on a wild pitch.

Hernandez made it 2-0 with his solo shot in the fourth. Eugenio Suarez followed with a single to center, Cal Raleigh doubled into the left-field corner and Suarez scored on Pollock's groundout to make it 3-0.

With one out in the fifth, Rodriguez doubled and Ty France reached on an infield single, setting the stage for Hernandez's second homer. Suarez singled to left to end the other Suarez's night before Pollock went deep.

In the seventh, France led off with a double and scored on Raleigh's two-out single. Pollock then homered again to make it 11-0.

The Angels finally got on the board in the eighth after loading the bases with no outs against Paul Sewald. Hunter Renfroe singled to left to bring home the first run, and the second scored on Brandon Drury's sacrifice fly

--Field Level Media