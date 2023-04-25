Teoscar Hernandez helps Mariners knock off Phillies

Teoscar Hernandez homered and drove in two runs to lift the Seattle Mariners past the host Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3, on Tuesday

Jarred Kelenic added a home run, double and single and J.P. Crawford had an RBI infield single for the Mariners

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (2-0) tossed five innings and allowed four hits and one run with two strikeouts and one walk

Paul Sewald allowed two hits and one run in the ninth but earned his seventh save.

Edmundo Sosa hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped

Cristian Pache and Nick Castellanos contributed two hits apiece.

Phillies starter Bailey Falter (0-4) gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Alec Bohm hit a leadoff double. Sosa grounded out on a chopper in front of the plate and Bohm advanced to third. Brandon Marsh struck out swinging before pinch hitter Jake Cave hit an RBI single to close within 5-3. However, Bryson Stott struck out swinging to end the game.

The teams combined for only three hits -- two by the Phillies -- in the first four scoreless innings

With one out in the fifth, Kelenic blasted a solo home run to center field for a 1-0 lead. The 424-foot shot was Kelenic's seventh homer of the season.

Crawford extended the Mariners' lead to 2-0 with an RBI base hit. Stott made a diving stop but couldn't throw out the speedy Crawford

Sosa ripped a solo homer to left with one out in the bottom of the fifth to slice the deficit to 2-1.

In the sixth, Hernandez launched a two-run home run to left for a 4-1 advantage.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one in the sixth and Bohm hit an RBI groundout to first base to close within 4-2. Sosa struck out to end the inning

The Mariners went ahead 5-2 in the seventh when Jose Caballero hit a sacrifice fly to center

