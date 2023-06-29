Terry Francona back at stadium but won't manage

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona rejoined his team Thursday but won't manage the afternoon game at Kansas City due to the heat

DeMarlo Hale will serve as the Guardians' acting manager Thursday against the Royals. It will mark Francona's third game missed

Temperatures are expected to reach 102 degrees in K.C. on Thursday.

Francona was released from the University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after being admitted the day before following an episode of lightheadedness prior to Tuesday night's game.

Francona will travel with the team to Chicago for the weekend series against the Cubs.

Francona, 64, has a history of medical complications, including blood clot issues and gastrointestinal problems that limited him to 14 games in the 2020 season. Current first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. served as his replacement.

In 2021, he had hip replacement surgery and surgery on his left big toe due to a staph infection, eventually giving way to Hale for the final 63 games of the season.

Francona also underwent cardiac ablation surgery in midseason in 2017. He had to pull out of managing the American League All-Star team with Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills serving in his place.

Francona has been named AL Manager of the Year three times (2013, 2016, 2022) during his 11 seasons with Cleveland.

--Field Level Media