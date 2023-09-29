Testy Brooks Koepka turns page, won't 'pout like Jon Rahm'

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were tracking toward a win in their afternoon Ryder Cup match with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard but fortunes shifted on the 16th.

Rahm chipped in for birdie for the third time in the round, forcing Scheffler to sink his birdie chance on 17.

Advertisement

Rahm was back under the gun on 18, and the Spaniard who knocked off Koepka in their weekend pairing at the 2023 Masters came up clutch again. He eagled two of the final four holes for the Europeans.

"I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two," Koepka said in a post-round TV interview. "So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

Advertisement Advertisement

Koepka and Rahm shook hands on the 18th following the halved match. Rahm also recorded an ace in the morning sessions.

It's unclear whether Koepka was referencing an incident Friday or in the past.

—Field Level Media