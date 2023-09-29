PGA

Testy Brooks Koepka turns page, won't 'pout like Jon Rahm'

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
(File photo) Brooks Koepka watches as Jon Rahm tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Pga Masters Tournament Final Round
(File photo) Brooks Koepka watches as Jon Rahm tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Pga Masters Tournament Final Round
Image: Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were tracking toward a win in their afternoon Ryder Cup match with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard but fortunes shifted on the 16th.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Rahm chipped in for birdie for the third time in the round, forcing Scheffler to sink his birdie chance on 17.

Advertisement

Rahm was back under the gun on 18, and the Spaniard who knocked off Koepka in their weekend pairing at the 2023 Masters came up clutch again. He eagled two of the final four holes for the Europeans.

"I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two," Koepka said in a post-round TV interview. "So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Koepka and Rahm shook hands on the 18th following the halved match. Rahm also recorded an ace in the morning sessions.

It's unclear whether Koepka was referencing an incident Friday or in the past.

—Field Level Media