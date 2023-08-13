Texans add WR Adam Humphries, QB E.J. Perry

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Adam Humphries and quarterback E.J. Perry to contracts on Sunday

Terms of the deals were not disclosed by the Texans, who also activated tight end Teagan Quitoriano, released cornerback Kendall Sheffield and waived running back Xazavian Valladay

Humphries, 30, did not play in the NFL last season after recording 41 catches for 383 yards with the Washington franchise in 2021

He totaled 320 receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns in 96 games (32 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-18), Tennessee Titans (2019-20) and Washington (2021)

Perry, 25, spent time with the Texans this offseason before playing with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He was on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022

Quitoriano, 23, had seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (six starts) last season with Houston. He missed the start of the season with a knee injury

Sheffield, 27, notched 101 tackles and two forced fumbles in 38 career games (20 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons (2019-21)

Valladay, 25, rushed for 1,192 yards with 16 touchdowns in 12 games last season with Arizona State

--Field Level Medi