Texans LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) out for third straight game

By
Field Level Media
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) yells after the Texans failed to score on a two-point conversion attempt in the second half of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL. Final score, Miami Dolphins, 30, Houston Texans, 15.
Image: ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans star left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his third consecutive missed contest due to a knee injury.

Tunsil hasn't been on the field since playing in the season opener. After the three-time Pro Bowler sat out Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tunsil had an issue with the knee and "got it fixed."

Making matters worse for Houston is that backup left tackle Josh Jones (hand) was also ruled out. That's not a good situation with Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt in top form and leading the NFL with six sacks.

The Texans also ruled out middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand). Center Michael Deiter (chest) is questionable.

For Pittsburgh, guard James Daniels (groin) and punter Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring) have been ruled out.

The Steelers signed Brad Wing to the practice squad on Wednesday, and he is expected to be elevated to the active roster to handle the punting. Wing, 32, hasn't punted in the NFL since 2017 and was Pittsburgh's punter in 2014 when he averaged 43.7 yards and placed 20 of 61 efforts inside the 20-yard line.

—Field Level Media