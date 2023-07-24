Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Texans, QB C.J. Stroud agree to $36.3M rookie contract

By
Field Level Media
Jun 14, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the Texans minicamp at the Houston Texans Methodist Training Center.
Image: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud reportedly reached agreement on a fully guaranteed four-year, $36.3 million rookie contract on Monday

The quarterback receives his entire $23.38 million signing bonus up front, according to multiple reports.

No. 1 overall pick and fellow quarterback Bryce Young signed his rookie deal Saturday with the Carolina Panthers for $37.95 million, including a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Stroud, 21, finished third in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,688 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games for Ohio State.

Stroud will be competing with incumbent starter Davis Mills for the QB1 role in Houston when training camp opens on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media