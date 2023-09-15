Texans QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Colts

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts due to an injury to his throwing shoulder.

When Stroud injured the right shoulder isn't immediately known. He was not on the team's injury report on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Stroud reportedly rested the arm during most of Friday's practice. In his debut last Sunday during a 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud was sacked five times and hit on 10 other occasions.

Stroud also completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards in his first NFL game.

Davis Mills is Houston's backup quarterback. Last season, Mills tied with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys with an NFL-worst 15 interceptions while throwing for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. Sunday's matchup is slated to be his first against No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson, the new quarterback of the Colts.

The Texans also listed standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (illness) as questionable and ruled out safeties Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip).

For the Colts, star guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) are listed as questionable.

