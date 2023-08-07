Texans RT Tytus Howard (hand) out indefinitely

Houston Texas right tackle Tytus Howard will be sidelined "for a while" with a hand injury, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday

Howard, 27, signed a three-year, $56 million extension last month that reportedly included $36.5 million guaranteed

He sustained the injury during a practice at training camp Saturday. The Texans' preseason opener is Thursday night at New England

Howard has started all 54 games he has played since the Texans selected him with the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State

The Texans' backups at the tackle position include former New York Jets starter George Fant and 2022 sixth-round pick Austin Deculus

