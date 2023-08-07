Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Texans RT Tytus Howard (hand) out indefinitely

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Image: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texas right tackle Tytus Howard will be sidelined "for a while" with a hand injury, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Howard, 27, signed a three-year, $56 million extension last month that reportedly included $36.5 million guaranteed

Advertisement

He sustained the injury during a practice at training camp Saturday. The Texans' preseason opener is Thursday night at New England

Howard has started all 54 games he has played since the Texans selected him with the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Texans' backups at the tackle position include former New York Jets starter George Fant and 2022 sixth-round pick Austin Deculus

--Field Level Medi