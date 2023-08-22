NFL

Texans sign free agent CB Cameron Dantzler

Field Level Media
Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) comes off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has found yet another new home, signing a deal with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, while wide receiver Alex Bachman was waived.

Dantzler, 24, played in 35 games with 26 starts for the Minnesota Vikings over the past three seasons, but is now with his fourth team since last season ended.

A third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2020, Dantzler was let go by the Vikings in March before getting cut by the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

During his three seasons in Minnesota, Dantzler had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He had 17 passes defended.

Bachman, 27, was signed by the Texans to a reserve/future contract in January. He has four games of NFL experience, mostly on special teams, with the New York Giants from 2020-21.

—Field Level Media