Texas A&M WR Micah Tease arrested, suspended before opener

Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Micah Tease was suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Friday, one day before the Aggies' season opener at home against New Mexico.

Tease was by arrested by Texas A&M University Police and charged with possession of 4 to 400 grams of a controlled substance, which is a second-degree felony. There was a separate charge of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor, according to the Brazos County Jail website.

Tease was released on bail after posting a $10,000 bond for the first charge and a $3,000 bond for the second charge.

An athletic department spokesperson announced Tease's suspension as indefinite, per department policy.

Tease was an early enrollee last spring from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., where he was a four-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in Oklahoma by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 4 by ESPN.

