Texas lands commitment from 5-star SG Cam Scott

Field Level Media
Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry calls a play during the second half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center.
Cam Scott, a sought-after shooting guard in the Class of 2024, committed to Texas on Friday.

The native of Lexington, S.C., is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings — No. 24 overall and the No. 5 shooting guard in his class. He's a high-end four-star in 247Sports' own in-house rankings, but still fifth at his position.

Scott chose Texas over Oregon and a host of Southeastern Conference schools — Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

"It was a hard choice, I'm not going to lie," Scott told the Columbia (S.C.) State. "But I felt (Texas) was always going to be home. From the beginning, I always had thoughts about Texas in the back of my head. ... I want to take them back to the Final Four."

Scott is listed at 6-foot-5, 165 pounds and will play his senior year of high school at local Lexington High.

He is the first Class of 2024 recruit to commit to Texas and coach Rodney Terry, who was given the full-time appointment after serving as the Longhorns' interim coach in the wake of Chris Beard's firing.

—Field Level Media