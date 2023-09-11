Texas Tech signs five-star recruit Micah Hudson

Texas Tech scored big by not only landing its first five-star recruit in the modern recruiting era, but doing so while also beating out in-state rival Texas for wide receiver Micah Hudson.

Hudson announced his commitment to Texas Tech Monday night on social media, becoming the highest-rated recruit in the history of the Red Raiders.

Advertisement

Listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, Hudson is out of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas, where he has 17 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season.

In 2022, Hudson was named the District 4-5A D1 Most valuable Player after catching 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns, and carrying the ball 32 times for 243 yards and two scores.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hudson had also been looking at Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and others.

The Red Raiders may have had some recruiting help from an alumnus — Hudson's father, Desmond Royal, played for Texas Tech from 1985-1988.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media