TGL adds Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark to roster

Patrick Cantlay and U.S Open champion Wyndham Clark joined TGL, the virtual golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

TGL formalized its 24-man roster Tuesday, with Lucas Glover, Min Woo Lee of Australia and Kevin Kisner joining Cantlay and Clark as the final signings.

"The more I talked to the other players involved in TGL, the more I wanted to be a part of the competition," Cantlay, the 2021 FedEx Cup champion, said in a release. "This is a great opportunity to showcase golf in a new tech-forward format during primetime. TGL will give us a chance to not only highlight our skills as players, but also showcase a side of ourselves different than what fans traditionally see from us on the course."

Four of the six ownership groups have been revealed, with teams representing Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles and New York. Four players will be assigned to each team, with the league's schedule consisting of 15 two-hour matches held weekly before the semifinals and finals.

All matches will be played at SoFi Center on Palm Beach State College's campus in Florida, with the facility being built just for this purpose.

The full list of 24 players competing in TGL next year:

—Tiger Woods

—Rory McIlroy

—Jon Rahm

—Collin Morikawa

—Justin Thomas

—Keegan Bradley

—Matt Fitzpatrick

—Lucas Glover

—Shane Lowry

—Justin Rose

—Adam Scott

—Wyndham Clark

—Patrick Cantlay

—Xander Schauffele

—Max Homa

—Cameron Young

—Tyrrell Hatton

—Tommy Fleetwood

—Rickie Fowler

—Sahith Theegala

—Tom Kim

—Min Woo Lee

—Billy Horschel

—Kevin Kisner

—Field Level Media