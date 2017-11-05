It doesn’t get any easier for a defense than third and 33. Play as conservative as possible, keep everyone in front of you, and there’s no way the offense should be able to gain all they need.

Apparently, that was too much to ask for the 1-6 New York Giants as they faced Los Angeles today. The Rams were looking at a first-down marker that couldn’t even fit on the TV camera. And yet, a screen pass from Jared Goff turned L.A. wideout Robert Woods into a hot knife, and the Giants’ defense just melted.