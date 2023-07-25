Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
PGA

The Open final round earns smallest TV audience since 2015

By
Field Level Media
Jul 23, 2023; Hoylake, England, GBR; Brian Harman holds the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship golf tournament.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBC recorded 3.53 million viewers for the final round of The Open Championship on Sunday, the major's lowest audience since 2015.

The 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews, won by Zach Johnson in a playoff, had the excuse of finishing on a Monday due to weather delays.

This year, Brian Harman led by five strokes after two rounds and held a comfortable cushion throughout the weekend, leading to a dominant but not so dramatic six-shot win on Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The TV audience was down 25 percent from last year's 4.73 million that watched Cameron Smith of Australia outlast Cameron Young and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at St Andrews.

--Field Level Media