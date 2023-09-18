Three Florida players, one Tennessee player suspended over fight

The Southeastern Conference suspended four players for one half of their upcoming games over their roles in a scuffle at the end of Florida's 29-16 win over then-No. 11 Tennessee last Saturday.

The SEC released a statement Monday saying Florida offensive linemen Damieon George Jr. and Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders were suspended for the first half of Florida's home game against Charlotte this Saturday. Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will sit the first half of the Volunteers' home game against UTSA.

The four players were being punished for "flagrant unsportsmanlike actions," according to the conference.

"The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation between the Southeastern Conference Office, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee," the SEC's statement said.

Florida was in the process of sealing its win over the visiting Vols when quarterback Graham Mertz scrambled and took a knee in the final seconds. Tennessee's Omari Thomas ran into Mertz, inciting a benches-clearing fracas in which Mazzccua threw a punch.

George and Mazzccua were Florida's starting right tackle and right guard, respectively, to begin the season. Zanders is a backup tight end, while Norman-Lott started each of Tennessee's past two games.

Thomas was penalized for targeting, but the officials overturned their call after review, meaning he will not be suspended for the first half of Tennessee's game against UTSA.

—Field Level Media