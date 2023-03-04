Three-goal second period lifts Sabres over Lightning

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Buffalo's Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal and an assist apiece to lead the host Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres earned points in three of four meetings (2-1-1) against their Atlantic Division foe in the season series, but they won for just the third time in the past 11 meetings (3-7-1) overall.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn netted goals while goaltender Eric Comrie (8-8-0) stopped 33 shots.

Advertisement

Following a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin handed out an assist.

Sabres forward Jordan Greenway, obtained near Friday's trade deadline, did not play. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson skated in his 100th NHL game.

G/O Media may get a commission 5% off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Bestseller

The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature. Buy for $710 at Amazon Advertisement

In the first of eight March road games, Tampa Bay got markers from Brayden Point, Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn, plus 29 saves from goalie Brian Elliott.

The Lightning suffered their fourth straight loss (0-3-1). They dropped to 2-4-3 in their past nine games and 8-4-0 in the first match of a back-to-back set.

Advertisement

Captain Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Point did not play in the third period.

Acquired Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks, left winger Michael Eyssimont debuted on the fourth line.

Advertisement

Looking to improve on a 5-4-3 mark in February, the Lightning were able to take a 1-0 lead on their second power play after Dahlin's hooking infraction at 11:37.

Patient on the man advantage, the visitors worked the puck around to Kucherov, their leading point producer with 88, and the right winger fed Point for his 39th tally at 13:28 -- the center's seventh straight game with a goal.

Advertisement

But on its first power play after Nick Paul went off for holding, Buffalo evened it when Thompson -- who notched his fifth career hat trick in the previous meeting in Tampa on Feb. 23 -- ripped his 42nd goal from the left circle at 16:15.

At the end of a board battle behind Elliott in the second period, Hinostroza one-timed his second goal off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt at 5:35 for Buffalo's first lead.

Advertisement

Jost backhanded in a short-handed tally, his sixth, at 12:30. Quinn made it 4-1 with his 12th marker with 14 seconds left in the frame.

In the first minute of the third, Skinner netted the team's second power-play goal -- his 26th -- but Perbix answered with his fifth tally at 2:55 to make it 5-2.

Advertisement

Killorn's 16th goal, a short-handed one, ended the scoring.

--Field Level Media