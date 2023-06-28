Three weeks notice: Jets first to report to camp July 19

Training camp kicks off in three weeks when the New York Jets become the first NFL team to report on July 19.

The Jets train at their practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., and begin workouts for rookies and veterans two days before the Cleveland Browns (July 21) open camp in Berea, Ohio. Those teams meet in the preseason opener, the 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Super Bowl champion Kansas City begins training camp July 22 with the first full-squad practice the next day. The Chiefs report to St. Joseph, Mo., and the campus of Missouri Western State University for their camp that wraps on Aug. 17.

Detroit also reports July 22 at the Lions' Allen Park training facility.

Below is a full list of training camp report dates and locations provided by the NFL:

Team

Site

Location

Report date(s)

Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Atlanta Falcons

IBM Performance Field

Flowery Branch, GA

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Baltimore Ravens

Under Armour Performance Center

Owings Mills, MD

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Buffalo Bills

St. John Fisher University

Rochester, NY

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Carolina Panthers

Wofford College

Spartanburg, SC

Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25

Chicago Bears

PNC Center at Halas Hall

Lake Forest, IL

Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25

Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, OH

Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25

Cleveland Browns

CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Berea, OH

Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 21

Dallas Cowboys

Marriott Residence Inn

Oxnard, CA

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Denver Broncos

Centura Health Training Center

Englewood, CO

Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 25

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Training Facility

Allen Park, MI

Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 22

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, WI

Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25

Houston Texans

Houston Methodist Training Center

Houston, TX

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Indianapolis Colts

Grand Park

Westfield, IN

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miller Electric Center

Jacksonville, FL

Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25

Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri Western State University

St. Joseph, MO

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 22

Las Vegas Raiders

Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters

Henderson, NV

Rookies: July 20 Veterans: July 25

Los Angeles Chargers

Jack Hammett Sports Complex

Costa Mesa, CA

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Los Angeles Rams

University of California, Irvine

Irvine, CA

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Miami Dolphins

Baptist Health Training Complex

Miami Gardens, FL

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Minnesota Vikings

TCO Performance Center

Eagan, MN

Rookies: July 23 Veterans: July 25

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, MA

Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25

New Orleans Saints

Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Metairie, LA

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

New York Giants

Quest Diagnostics Training Facility

East Rutherford, NJ

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

New York Jets

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Florham Park, NJ

Rookies and veterans: July 19

Philadelphia Eagles

NovaCare Complex

Philadelphia, PA

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Pittsburgh Steelers

Saint Vincent College

Latrobe, PA

Rookies and veterans: July 26

San Francisco 49ers

SAP Performance Facility

Santa Clara, CA

Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25

Seattle Seahawks

Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Renton, WA

Rookies and veterans: July 25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center

Tampa, FL

Rookies: July 24 Veterans: July 25

Tennessee Titans

Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park

Nashville, TN

Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25

Washington Commanders

OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Ashburn, VA

Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25

--Field Level Media