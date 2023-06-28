Three weeks notice: Jets first to report to camp July 19

Training camp kicks off in three weeks when the New York Jets become the first NFL team to report on July 19.
The Jets train at their practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., and begin workouts for rookies and veterans two days before the Cleveland Browns (July 21) open camp in Berea, Ohio. Those teams meet in the preseason opener, the 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.
Super Bowl champion Kansas City begins training camp July 22 with the first full-squad practice the next day. The Chiefs report to St. Joseph, Mo., and the campus of Missouri Western State University for their camp that wraps on Aug. 17.
Detroit also reports July 22 at the Lions' Allen Park training facility.
Below is a full list of training camp report dates and locations provided by the NFL:
Team
Site
Location
Report date(s)
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Atlanta Falcons
IBM Performance Field
Flowery Branch, GA
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Baltimore Ravens
Under Armour Performance Center
Owings Mills, MD
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Buffalo Bills
St. John Fisher University
Rochester, NY
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Carolina Panthers
Wofford College
Spartanburg, SC
Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25
Chicago Bears
PNC Center at Halas Hall
Lake Forest, IL
Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25
Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati, OH
Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25
Cleveland Browns
CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Berea, OH
Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 21
Dallas Cowboys
Marriott Residence Inn
Oxnard, CA
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Denver Broncos
Centura Health Training Center
Englewood, CO
Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 25
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility
Allen Park, MI
Rookies: July 19 Veterans: July 22
Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, WI
Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25
Houston Texans
Houston Methodist Training Center
Houston, TX
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Indianapolis Colts
Grand Park
Westfield, IN
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miller Electric Center
Jacksonville, FL
Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25
Kansas City Chiefs
Missouri Western State University
St. Joseph, MO
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 22
Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters
Henderson, NV
Rookies: July 20 Veterans: July 25
Los Angeles Chargers
Jack Hammett Sports Complex
Costa Mesa, CA
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Los Angeles Rams
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, CA
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Miami Dolphins
Baptist Health Training Complex
Miami Gardens, FL
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Minnesota Vikings
TCO Performance Center
Eagan, MN
Rookies: July 23 Veterans: July 25
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25
New Orleans Saints
Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Metairie, LA
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
New York Giants
Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
East Rutherford, NJ
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
New York Jets
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
Florham Park, NJ
Rookies and veterans: July 19
Philadelphia Eagles
NovaCare Complex
Philadelphia, PA
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Pittsburgh Steelers
Saint Vincent College
Latrobe, PA
Rookies and veterans: July 26
San Francisco 49ers
SAP Performance Facility
Santa Clara, CA
Rookies: July 18 Veterans: July 25
Seattle Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Renton, WA
Rookies and veterans: July 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center
Tampa, FL
Rookies: July 24 Veterans: July 25
Tennessee Titans
Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Nashville, TN
Rookies: July 22 Veterans: July 25
Washington Commanders
OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
Ashburn, VA
Rookies: July 21 Veterans: July 25
--Field Level Media